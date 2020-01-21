Menu

Crime

Inmate stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 3:27 pm
A 29-year-old inmate was stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution Monday.
A 29-year-old inmate was stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution Monday.

Stonewall RCMP are investigating a stabbing at Stony Mountain Institution.

Officers were called to the multi-security federal prison, 23 km north of Winnipeg,  around 8 p.m. Monday after a 29-year-old inmate was stabbed.

Police say the man was stabbed after going into another inmate’s cell.

READ MORE: Four inmates arrested for Manitoba prison murder: RCMP

The injured inmate was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.

Local police, along with the RCMP’s Major Crime Services, continue to investigate.

