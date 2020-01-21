Inmate stabbed at Stony Mountain Institution

Stonewall RCMP are investigating a stabbing at Stony Mountain Institution.
Officers were called to the multi-security federal prison, 23 km north of Winnipeg, around 8 p.m. Monday after a 29-year-old inmate was stabbed.
Police say the man was stabbed after going into another inmate’s cell.
The injured inmate was rushed to hospital with non-life threatening injuries where he remains in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
Local police, along with the RCMP’s Major Crime Services, continue to investigate.
People living near Stony Mountain Institution question protocol after 2 inmates escape
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COMMENTS