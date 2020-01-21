Menu

Crime

Police investigate shots fired at home in east Hamilton neighbourhood

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 21, 2020 1:30 pm
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in an east Hamilton neighbourhood on Monday night.
Police are investigating after shots were fired at a home in an east Hamilton neighbourhood on Monday night. Don Mitchell / Global News

Police are asking residents in an east Hamilton neighbourhood to check security camera footage after shots were fired at a home overnight.

At about 11 p.m. on Monday, police received a call about people hearing what sounded like gunshots in the area of Glen Castle Drive and Mount Albion Road.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found evidence that one of the houses in that area had been struck by bullets.

Hamilton police seek driver suspected of firing gun during road rage incident

No injuries have been reported.

Police believe the shooting was targeted but so far there’s no information about possible suspects or motive.

Homeowners with security cameras in that area are asked to check their footage for any suspicious activity and anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Const. Sam Khalil at 905-546-2933, Acting Det. Sgt. Christian Mukendi at 905-546-2907, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers by web or by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).



