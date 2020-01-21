Menu

Kelowna RCMP searching for owner of frozen sailboat

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 1:23 pm
Updated January 21, 2020 1:24 pm
A sailboat encased in ice has washed ashore in Kelowna. If you own the boat, you are asked to contact the Kelowna RCMP.
It’s encased in ice and has washed ashore along Okanagan Lake. Now, Kelowna RCMP are searching for the owner of a frozen sailboat.

Police say the vessel is currently resting against a lakeshore retaining wall along the 800 block of Manhattan Drive.

Police say investigators have been unable to locate any lost or stolen reports regarding the boat.

To claim the vessel, police say the owner will have to provide proof of ownership, including the boat’s serial number, and also give details about how or why it went missing.

