Kingston man claims by-law enforcement causing ‘undue stress’ over boat in driveway

A Kingston resident is speaking out after he says he’s being singled out for a having a boat in his driveway.

There is a by-law restricting people from storing recreational vehicles in this spot, but Robert O. Smith says he’s been parking it there for 10 years with no issues. “My neighbours on both sides, across the street and around here don’t mind my boat being here,” he said.

Smith, who suffers from anxiety, says it’s becoming a bigger issue than just where he parks his boat. “It’s causing undue stress to me, my family,” Smith said. “I have to take my boat to work everyday.”

He claims over the past three weeks that by-law enforcement officers are harassing him and waiting by his property to ensure compliance. “I come home, and the by-law officers are waiting around like vultures, waiting to kill their prey.”

Smith tells CKWS News the only way he can legally park the 18-foot fishing boat is in front of his house, but he has to move it every 12 hours to comply with parking regulations. Neighbours say the whole ordeal is a bit ridiculous.

Ken Goodland, who lives down the street from Smith, said, “It’s better to be on your own property, instead of public property on the street.” Others told CKWS News that several people have boats in their driveways and have no issues.

The problem is ongoing around the city, according to Dan Hazell with the City of Kingston’s By-law enforcement. He says as much as people claim no one is complaining about the boat, the whole process is run that way. “It’s complaint-driven,” Hazell said. “We receive complaints about recreational vehicles that may be stored in violation of the zoning by-laws.” Owners, he added, are only allowed to store these types of vehicles in the driveway temporarily — for no longer than 72 hours.

Smith says he tried to store his boat at a marina, but had major problems with vandalism. “They shredded my tarp, broke all my latches on my boat, stole two fish finders,” Smith said. He says moving his truck every 12 hours is a bit much and may be forced to sell his boat with the continued stress.

Hazell, meanwhile, says they will try and work with him to try and alleviate the issue. “I would love to speak with the gentleman personally and see what I can do for him personally to try and solve this,” he said.

Owners of such vehicles have to comply to strict guidelines when storing the boat. The by-law states owners can store their recreational vehicles on the side or rear of the home, if there is room, but not in the driveway.

More information on the by-law can be found by visiting the City of Kingston’s website.