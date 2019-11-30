Two ski boats stolen from locked parking facility, say Sicamous RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Sicamous are seeking public assistance in tracking down a pair of stolen boats.

Police say the two vessels were stolen last week from an underground parking facility on Riverside Drive.

Both were ski boats: a 2014 black-and-white Campion that is 20 feet in length with an attached tower, the other a 2005 blue-and-white Malibu that is 21 feet in length, also with an attached tower.

The Campion was reported stolen on Friday, Nov. 22, while the Malibu was reported stolen on Saturday, Nov. 23.

A photo of the stolen 2014 black-and-white Campion ski boat.

“In both cases, the person or persons responsible for the thefts entered the secure parking garage by entering the security code to open the overhead garage doors,” said RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil.

“An image taken from video surveillance seized by our investigators, captured on Friday, Nov. 22, shows the stolen Campion vessel being towed away by a dark-colored SUV southbound along Highway 97A, in the Mara area. The vehicle was displaying a stolen license plate.”

Sicamous RCMP says the vehicle used to tow the stolen boats from the underground parking facility had a stolen licence plate. Sicamous RCMP

The vessel license number (BC4100966) for the 2014 Campion was visible on the boat’s hull.

For the 2005 Campion, the vessel license number (2H85540) was displayed on the boat’s bow.

Police say if you have any information regarding these stolen boats, you are asked to contact the Sicamous RCMP at 250-836-2878 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

