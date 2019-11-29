Menu

liquor store thefts

Manitoba commits to retail store theft summit after string of Liquor Mart incidents

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted November 29, 2019 10:07 pm
The province has committed to holding a retail store theft summit.
The province has committed to holding a retail store theft summit.

The union representing Manitoba liquor store workers is getting its wish of a summit to deal with the ongoing theft issue.

The Manitoba Government and General Employees’ Union (MGEU) says the commitment was made by the province after the union met with Minister of Justice Cliff Cullen and Minister of Crown Services Jeff Wharton.

READ MORE: Manitoba drive to bring down booze thefts may crack down on repeat offenders

“We need to make sure appropriate measures are put in place to protect members and the public,” the MGEU said in a statement.

“We must ensure there are consequences for the thieves and we need to address the broader social problems that are the driving force behind this crisis.”

For weeks, union president Michelle Gawronsky has been calling for a summit which would bring together all levels of government, law enforcement, addictions and social services, public and private retailers, and unions.

This comes a day after liquor store workers headed to the Manitoba legislature and met with MLAs to share their personal experiences about anxiety and stress in the workplace.

Earlier this week, employee Randi Chase, who was assaulted at the Tyndall Park Liquor Mart Nov. 20, spoke about the incident and the effects it has had.

“I asked, ‘What is it going to take for the corporation to do something?” Chase said in a Facebook video.

“Are they going to wait until someone gets killed or seriously injured?”

READ MORE: Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault

The store re-opened with a secure entrance. The province says all Liquor Marts will eventually have these, but no timeline was given on when they will be installed.

Tyndall Park Liquor Mart reopens with new security entrance
Tyndall Park Liquor Mart reopens with new security entrance

 

