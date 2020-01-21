Rammstein announces first-ever North American stadium tour, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

For the first time ever, Rammstein, the much-beloved German industrial metal band, has announced a full North American stadium tour.

The plans for the 10-date trek were unveiled on Tuesday through an official statement shared via the band’s website.

The statement reads: “After sold-out shows all over Europe, the band brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates.”

On Aug. 20, the highly anticipated tour kicks off with its only Canadian date. The Du Hast headbangers will hit the stage at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Que. before concluding almost six weeks later in Mexico City on Sept. 27.

Along the way, the six-piece will play 8 U.S. shows, including performances in Philadelphia, Washington and Los Angeles.

Rammstein is known best for the quality of its live performances. From its heavy usage of pyrotechnics and non-stop crowd participation to wacky stage props and over-the-top stage theatrics, they have been considered one of Europe’s most popular musical acts since their formation in 1994.

Currently, the Till Lindemann-fronted act is promoting its untitled, seventh studio album from 2019 — known commonly as Rammstein.

They will continue to promote the record during both the North American tour and their upcoming European run.

Rarely does the critically acclaimed band make stops in North America. Though the band played a single show in Mexico last January, it has not played in the U.S. or Canada since 2017.

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. (local).

Additional tour dates and pre-sale information can be found through the official Rammstein website.

Rammstein North American 2020 tour dates

Aug. 20 — Montreal, Que. @ Parc Jean-Drapeau

Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, P.A. @ Lincoln Financial Field

Aug. 27 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField

Aug. 30 — Minneapolis, Miss. @ U.S. Bank Stadium

Sept. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field

Sept. 6 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium

Sept. 10 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium

Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome

Sept. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum

Sept. 27 — Mexico City, Mex. @ Foro Sol

