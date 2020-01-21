Menu

Rammstein announces first-ever North American stadium tour, 1 Canadian date

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 2:26 pm
Rammstein announces first-ever North American stadium tour
WATCH: The German industrial metal brand, Rammstein, are on tour promoting their 2019 album. Their tour will consist of 10 cities.

For the first time ever, Rammstein, the much-beloved German industrial metal band, has announced a full North American stadium tour.

The plans for the 10-date trek were unveiled on Tuesday through an official statement shared via the band’s website.

The statement reads: “After sold-out shows all over Europe, the band brings its full-scale stadium production to this continent for the first time ever. Rock ‘n’ roll’s most ambitious pyro-theatrical experience will be on display for a series of 10 open-air dates.”

On Aug. 20, the highly anticipated tour kicks off with its only Canadian date. The Du Hast headbangers will hit the stage at Parc Jean-Drapeau in Montreal, Que. before concluding almost six weeks later in Mexico City on Sept. 27.

Along the way, the six-piece will play 8 U.S. shows, including performances in Philadelphia, Washington and Los Angeles.

READ MORE: Ozzy Osbourne reveals Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

Rammstein is known best for the quality of its live performances. From its heavy usage of pyrotechnics and non-stop crowd participation to wacky stage props and over-the-top stage theatrics, they have been considered one of Europe’s most popular musical acts since their formation in 1994.

Currently, the Till Lindemann-fronted act is promoting its untitled, seventh studio album from 2019 — known commonly as Rammstein.

They will continue to promote the record during both the North American tour and their upcoming European run.

Rammstein members kiss onstage to protest anti-LGBTQ2 law
Rammstein members kiss onstage to protest anti-LGBTQ2 law

Rarely does the critically acclaimed band make stops in North America. Though the band played a single show in Mexico last January, it has not played in the U.S. or Canada since 2017.

READ MORE: Sum 41 cancels Paris gig for fear of ‘explosive device’ — but it was reportedly a firecracker

Tickets for the upcoming tour go on sale to the general public Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. (local).

Additional tour dates and pre-sale information can be found through the official Rammstein website.

Rammstein North American 2020 tour dates

Aug. 20 — Montreal, Que. @ Parc Jean-Drapeau
Aug. 23 — Philadelphia, P.A. @ Lincoln Financial Field
Aug. 27 — Washington, D.C. @ FedExField
Aug. 30 — Minneapolis, Miss. @ U.S. Bank Stadium
Sept. 3 — Chicago, Ill. @ Soldier Field
Sept. 6 — Foxborough, Mass. @ Gillette Stadium
Sept. 10 — East Rutherford, N.J. @ MetLife Stadium
Sept. 16 — San Antonio, Texas @ Alamodome
Sept. 19 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum
Sept. 27 — Mexico City, Mex. @ Foro Sol

