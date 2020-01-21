Kitchener council approves 2020 budget, water utilities hiked 4.4 per cent

Send this page to someone via email

The average household in Kitchener, Ont. will see an increase of about $80 this year on its property tax and utility bills after council approved its 2020 budget Monday night.

Property taxes will rise 2.09 per cent while water utilities will go up 4.4 per cent and the cost of natural gas will rise 1 per cent.

According to the city, the average household will pay $23 more yearly for property taxes, $50 more annually on its water bill and an increase of $7 per year on natural gas billing.

The city says the numbers provided are based on a home valued at $309,000.

It says the hefty hike on water bills is to help pay for infrastructure projects.

It notes that the approved budget will help in developing the protected cycling network, enhancements to its customer service as well as the implementation of its urban forest strategy and achieving the corporate climate action plan.

“The budget process has a profound impact on the services and programs we deliver to our community, and this year we had a unique opportunity to directly see our constituents’ priorities,” Counc. Scott Davey said in a statement.

“Having such a strong mandate for action on climate change and infrastructure investment gives us the added confidence that our focus in 2020 is where it should be.”