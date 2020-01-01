Waterloo leaders discuss challenges facing region over next decade

The ringing in of a new year on Wednesday also marks the beginning of a new decade.

Over the past few days, Global News has published stories in which we discuss the past 10 years with Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman, Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic and Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky.

READ MORE: Berry Vrbanovic recalls the evolution of Kitchener over the past decade

We also spoke with the local leaders about their biggest hopes for the area, the challenges that lie ahead in the next decade and their New Year’s resolutions heading into 2020.

What is your greatest hope for the Waterloo area over the next decade?

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

“Over the next decade, it would be that we continued to build on the momentum that we’ve seen over the past decade and particularly over the past half of the last decade.

Story continues below advertisement

“I think we want to make sure this community and this region stays at the forefront and continues to punch above its weight for the size of community that we are, both provincially and nationally. I’m hopeful that we’re going to be able to continue doing that.

2:10 Italians dive into icy Tiber river to celebrate New Year’s 2020 in Rome Italians dive into icy Tiber river to celebrate New Year’s 2020 in Rome

“I would also say that as we continue to develop and grow and stay at the forefront, I’m hopeful that we can figure out a way that helps ensure and models not only how do we do that economically but also how to do that socially so that we can ensure that everybody is brought along.

“And, you know, we can deal with some of our most significant challenges, including … the thing that probably keeps me up the most at night, which is the situation not only in Kitchener but throughout the region of our homeless and those who are dealing with mental health and addiction issues and so on. How do … we tackle that collectively as a community in a real and meaningful way? Because I do believe that, you know, not only can we do better, but we have to do better.”

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

“Better ways of connecting the Toronto-Waterloo region corridor, that’s for sure. The Toronto-Waterloo region corridor needs transportation connections because of the traffic. Toronto is getting further away, and that’s a problem.

Story continues below advertisement

“So we need better connectivity to Pearson, to Toronto. And that will happen in the next decade because it has to. The reason for that is because if we’re going to compete on the international scale, we’re competing [with] Silicon Valley, [which has a] population of 10 million.

0:59 Here are 3 food trends for 2020 Here are 3 food trends for 2020

“So although Waterloo is great and Waterloo Region has a population of 600,000, we really need the population of essentially Southern Ontario to compete on the global stage.”

Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman

“That we would continue to safeguard the quality of life that I think makes Waterloo Region so special.

“And I guess the other thing, my takeaway for Year 1 of being regional chair, is the incredible connectivity of so many parts of our community that don’t obviously look connected at first blush, but they very much are.

READ MORE: Karen Redman recalls decade of growth in Waterloo: ‘We’re not a sleepy little community anymore’

“And I would look at the launch of the ION, at $3.1 billion of private investment has gone in. I look forward to Phase 2 being completed and turning to senior levels of government for a relationship that they are going to help fund that and having that kind of investment happen in Phase 2, which will be in Cambridge.

“So it’s still being very well connected and making sure that the economic benefits that have accrued to this region help all corners of the region.”

Story continues below advertisement

What is your greatest concern for the Waterloo area over the next decade?

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

“Affordability is getting key. I’m really concerned about what’s happening to the middle class. We have jobs on one end of the spectrum or the other end of the spectrum, but the connectivity and the connection, the continuum in between, to get people from lower income to higher income, those jobs are really disappearing. And I’m really concerned for that.

“That affects affordability because we are an attractive place to live. And that drives prices up.

8:47 New Year’s 2020: Dubai puts on stunning fireworks show at world’s tallest building New Year’s 2020: Dubai puts on stunning fireworks show at world’s tallest building

“Homelessness, because of this dichotomy of the skewing of the salary ranges, that’s concerning — a key challenge going forward.

“Climate change adaptation. So not only do we have to do our best to try and stop climate change by doing efforts here within the city of Waterloo, region of Waterloo, we have to plan for what other people aren’t doing, which means we’re planning for floods and spending extra money on stormwater ponds and bigger pipes and those pricey conversions, pricey work.”

Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman

“Continuing to safeguard the quality of life.

“Being able to go to the provincial and federal government with one voice and focus priorities locally because I think that’s when you get the attention of senior levels of government.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no doubt that there are pressures on the services that we deliver. There’s additional services and the tax base that municipalities can access through the property tax was never envisioned to support some of these demands.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

“I had a conversation with a federal cabinet minister recently who asked me: ‘What do you guys really need in the next while?’

“[I said]: ‘I need you to continue investing in infrastructure. I need you to continue investing in climate change because it is a priority for our citizens. You can continue investing in jobs, but the single biggest transformational thing you can do for our community and its people right now is build me and this region 300 to 500 supportive housing beds with operational dollars to get people the support they need in terms of addiction and mental health support.

“That, I think, would be one of the most transformational things as you look at the whole spectrum of the community because once you start tackling that, you start opening up resources and then opportunities to tackle a whole pile of other issues in the community as well.

“From an economic point of view, it took a lot of effort and energy to get the momentum in this region going to where it is now. The challenge will be to make sure we don’t become complacent and we keep laser focus and continue to move forward. I think it’s going to be a challenge to make sure we continue to keep provincial and federal governments focused on making the key investment decisions that are going to be necessary to help secure our success.

“So … that’s Phase 2 of the LRT from Fairview down to Cambridge … that’s two-way, all-day GO trains coming in to and going from Toronto to Kitchener, as well as connectivity for the Waterloo Region airport and the potential role it may play in the future as a relief airport for Pearson.”

Story continues below advertisement

Do you have a New Year’s resolution heading into 2020?

Waterloo regional Chair Karen Redman

“I love New Year’s resolutions, and mine are always positive. One year, I decided I was going to drink better wine, so it’s not ever punitive. It’s things that you can do that refine your lifestyle.

“I would say that I am going to go to the movies once a month. We always talk about it, never get there. I would say once a month I will get to the movies.”

Kitchener Mayor Berry Vrbanovic

“One of my New Year’s resolutions would be to better understand what [are] some of the issues that we’re starting to see around gentrification and homelessness — to learn from others who have made mistakes and how we … can learn from those mistakes but also from others who have done positive things and see how we can more effectively tackle some of that as our community continues to evolve going forward.”

Waterloo Mayor Dave Jaworsky

“Walk more. I was in a Fitbit challenge weekly [from] September on. I’ve kind of fallen off that because I’ve been trying to get things done before Christmas, and so back on that. Because one, walking is good for your health; two, anybody can do it, including me; and three, you really get to experience the trails of Waterloo, some of the active transportation network that we’ve invested in.

READ MORE: Mayor Dave Jaworsky reflects on how Waterloo has grown

“The Uptown BIA came out with a report and mentioned that Uptown is the confluence of five major trails, including the Trans-Canada Trail, and you can kind of take that for granted. We put all these things together, which was planned. And then, yeah, it’s like five trails come together here, and that’s so cool.

“Anyway, for me … personally, it’s getting out and walking more. I won’t say exercising or losing weight, I’ll just say walking. That’s something I could accomplish.”

Story continues below advertisement