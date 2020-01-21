Missing teen last seen near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

Anakesha Thomas, 14, was last seen Jan. 15 near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say Thomas last updated social media two days later.

Thomas is 5’4” tall, 120 lbs, with a small build and brown hair just past her ears. She is believed to currently have dyed orange hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

