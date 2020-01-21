Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Missing teen last seen near Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 21, 2020 12:07 pm
Anakesha Thomas, 14.
Anakesha Thomas, 14. Handout/WPS

Winnipeg police are asking for the public’s help tracking down a missing teen.

Anakesha Thomas, 14, was last seen Jan. 15 near the Health Sciences Centre.

Police say Thomas last updated social media two days later.

READ MORE: IIU investigating after woman’s arm broken during Winnipeg arrest

Thomas is 5’4” tall, 120 lbs, with a small build and brown hair just past her ears. She is believed to currently have dyed orange hair.

Police are asking anyone with information on her whereabouts to call the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

Winnipeg police release video of car of interest in Christmas Day homicide
Winnipeg police release video of car of interest in Christmas Day homicide
Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg policemissing personHealth Sciences CentreMissing Winnipeg Teen
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.