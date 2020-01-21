China virus outbreak: What we know, and don’t, about the mysterious illness so far

Send this page to someone via email

At the end of 2019, health authorities in China began reporting cases of a mysterious illness with pneumonia-like symptoms.

Now, after just a few short weeks, there are more than 300 cases in China and nearby countries, with six deaths recorded as of Jan. 21.

Airports have begun checking passengers for the illness, and the virus is even being blamed for fluctuations in the stock market. The World Health Organization is set to meet on Wednesday to discuss whether the outbreak constitutes a health emergency of international concern.

Here’s what you need to know about the coronavirus from Wuhan, China.

What is it?

So far, symptoms of the virus include fever and difficulty breathing, the World Health Organization said. The virus can also cause pneumonia.

Story continues below advertisement

The virus is part of the coronavirus family, said Dr. Amesh Adjala, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security. Coronaviruses are a “large family” of viruses, he said, “that are responsible for about one-quarter of our common colds that we have every year. So it’s a very ubiquitous virus.”

But the vast coronavirus family also includes Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) and Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS), which caused 774 deaths during an outbreak in 2002-03, and caused significant disruption in Canada.

How did it start?

The first cases were reported on Dec. 31, 2019, in the central Chinese city of Wuhan.

“It’s likely that it emerged from an animal market in China, jumping from a non-human host to a human,” said Dr. Isaac Bogoch, an infectious disease specialist at Toronto General Hospital.

The first cases appear to have been linked to a seafood market, where people also sold other kinds of animals, according to Chinese officials.

Since then, cases have appeared in other Chinese cities, including Beijing, and the nearby countries of Thailand, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan. Many of the people had never visited that seafood market.

2:29 China reports new virus cases, raising concern globally China reports new virus cases, raising concern globally

How serious is this?

Although it likely originated in animals, Bogoch said, Chinese authorities confirmed Jan. 20 that the virus can now be passed between humans, which would make it spread much more easily in the general population.

Story continues below advertisement

Some of the human-to-human transmissions were from patients to the doctors and nurses who were attending them, according to WHO. Reuters reported Tuesday that one of the doctors originally sent to investigate the outbreak had since contracted it.

But, Bogoch said, there is still a lot we don’t know about the virus.

“How many people are infected with this in China?” he asked. “If there are enough cases that cases are now being exported internationally to Japan, Thailand and South Korea, it’s likely that the number of cases in China is higher than what’s being reported.”

This might not be because China is intentionally hiding anything, he said. It’s possible that many people aren’t sick enough to seek medical attention, so are never seen and counted by doctors.

A Jan. 17 report by the MRC Centre for Global Infectious Disease Analysis at Imperial College London estimated that given Wuhan’s size and importance as a travel hub, there would be around 1,700 cases of the virus — far more than reported at the time, though this is just an estimate.

It’s worth noting that there are currently no vaccines or antiviral treatments for coronaviruses, something Adjala thinks should be addressed. “If we had a vaccine, if we had an antiviral, it would take the threat level down multiple notches.”

Story continues below advertisement

This particular virus is also very new, and vaccines can take years to develop.

WATCH: A new virus related to SARS is spreading in China (Jan. 14, 2020)

0:44 A new virus related to SARS is spreading in China A new virus related to SARS is spreading in China

There are other important unanswered questions, Bogoch said. “For everyone who gets infected, what proportion will have a critical illness? What proportion will just require hospitalization but will ultimately recover? What proportion will just have very mild or perhaps no symptoms whatsoever?”

Right now, we don’t know much about whether most people who catch the disease have serious symptoms or just the sniffles, he said. And we don’t know much about the patients who have died — such as their age or whether they had other illnesses that made them more vulnerable. We also don’t really know how infectious the virus is, or how long it takes someone to show symptoms once infected, he said.

Is this the new SARS?

Wuhan has a lot of the ingredients that could make it a “good” outbreak source, Adjala said. It has a “high population, connection to many different cities and live animal markets where we know that viruses can jump from animals to humans.”

But, he said, in this case, the system for detecting viruses appears to be “working well.”

Story continues below advertisement

“This isn’t a time for panic, but it is a time for people to be alert,” he said. “It really illustrates how to effectively contain an infectious disease outbreak by alerting neighbouring countries.”

READ MORE: Canada to screen central China travelers for virus at 3 airports

One difference from the SARS epidemic is that, unanswered questions aside, China has been far more open about the outbreak than it was about SARS, Bogoch said. For example, China quickly shared the genetic sequence of the virus, which led to researchers in Germany developing a rapid test for the disease.

Bogoch also thinks that our public health systems are better equipped to handle an outbreak than they were in 2002 during SARS.

“In 2020, we’re far better positioned than we were in 2002 to manage an outbreak like this,” he said. “So for example, our diagnostic testing is certainly a lot better.”

WATCH: WHO says new China virus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide (Jan. 14, 2020)

1:43 WHO says new China virus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide WHO says new China virus could spread, warns hospitals worldwide

The WHO has issued guidelines to hospitals on managing a possible outbreak, and airports around the world, including Canada, have started screening passengers from Wuhan. In Canada, so far, these measures are essentially asking travellers whether they’re experiencing any illness, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC).

Story continues below advertisement

“I think the world is pretty sensitized to this because we’ve dealt with SARS, MERS, several Ebola outbreaks, Zika, chikungunya, H1N1. We’ve seen a number of epidemics affecting the world in a relatively short time — only 18 years,” Bogoch said.

“So I think many places are sensitized to this and are bracing for potential importation of cases.”

4:49 Preparing for the arrival of the Coronavirus from China Preparing for the arrival of the Coronavirus from China

PHAC notes that there have been no Canadian cases reported so far. “The Public Health Agency of Canada is monitoring the situation, and the risk to Canada and to Canadians continues to be low,” the agency said in a statement Monday.

The best advice for individuals right now, Adjala said, is to avoid visiting live animal markets in Wuhan, and avoid people with respiratory illnesses, though he notes that can be difficult in the middle of flu season.

— With files from Reggie Cecchini and Reuters