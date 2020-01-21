Peterborough man accused of assault, brandishing knife during dispute: police

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man is facing charges including assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose following a Monday afternoon incident.

Peterborough Police Service say around 3:40 p.m., the victim was walking south on Aylmer Street North when he was approached from behind by a man known to the victim. The man allegedly began shouting then proceeded to assault the victim.

It’s alleged during the altercation the accused brandished a large knife and threatened the victim.

The victim fled the area on foot and reported the incident to the police.

Around 7:45 p.m., officers located the suspect at an Aylmer Street North residence where, as a result of the investigation, he was placed under arrest.

Jeffrey Leon Dodds, 55, of Aylmer Street North, is charged with assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm and two counts of failure to comply with a probation order.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday, police said.

