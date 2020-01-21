Prince Harry joins Meghan Markle, baby Archie on Vancouver Island

Send this page to someone via email

The royals are back in town!

Prince Harry touched down on Vancouver Island on Tuesday at around 12:47 a.m. to join wife Meghan Markle and their eight-month-old son, Archie, just days after news broke that they’d no longer be working members of the Royal Family, Reuters reports.

Harry, 35, was spotted arriving at Vancouver International Airport late Monday night after a 10-hour trip from London Heathrow. He then boarded a WestJet aircraft to Victoria Airport on Vancouver Island, where his family is.

The trip came just hours after the prince completed his final engagement as an official royal.

READ MORE: The biggest lawsuits filed by the royal family — from planted cameras to leaked nudes

He spoke at the UK-Africa Investment Summit in Greenwich, South East London, where he broke his silence about stepping away from royalty. Harry described the choice as a “leap of faith,” adding that “there really was no other option.”

Story continues below advertisement

“It brings me great sadness that it has come to this,” he said at the event, lamenting that he didn’t want to step away from his royal role or his military appointments, but it was the only viable choice.

3:48 Prince Harry breaks silence on decision by him and Meghan step back from Royal roles Prince Harry breaks silence on decision by him and Meghan step back from Royal roles

Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that Harry and Markle, 38, would no longer be working royals and would forfeit their rights to use their “Royal Highness” titles.

Additionally, the Sussex couple announced that they’d be financially supporting themselves, living primarily in Canada and paying back British taxpayers for the multi-million dollar renovations on their Windsor home of Frogmore Cottage.

When in the U.K., they will also be paying rent for the use of the cottage, which was their first family home.

Harry and Markle will maintain their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles.

READ MORE: Prince Harry speaks out about decision to step back from royal roles ‘with great sadness’

The duchess returned to Canada on Jan. 10 to reunite with baby Archie, with whom she’s since been pictured walking around their new hometown.

The family of three spent six weeks in Victoria over the Christmas holidays, which first prompted speculation that they’d be purchasing a home in the Canadian city.

Story continues below advertisement

Their new arrangement was agreed upon by the Queen, who voiced her understanding for their desire to lead a life of their own.

Harry and Markle’s decision to step away was first shared on their official Instagram announced on Jan. 8, followed by talks with Her Majesty, and Princes Charles, William and Harry, with the duchess reportedly dialing in from Canada.

—

meaghan.wray@globalnews.ca