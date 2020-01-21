State of emergency in St. John’s, N.L., reaches Day 5 after massive blizzard

Send this page to someone via email

It’s now Day 5 of the state of emergency in the St. John’s, N.L., as cleanup continues from Friday’s massive blizzard that dumped 76 centimetres of snow in the area.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan says 450 troops – including about 175 reservists – will be in Newfoundland Tuesday to help the province dig out from the storm.

Travel remains difficult across eastern Newfoundland, and some residents are relying on each other for food.

The City of St. John’s says some stores will be allowed to reopen today to sell “basic foods.”

Most other businesses have to remain closed, with exceptions for gas stations and some pharmacies.

Search efforts will also continue for 26-year-old Joshua Wall, who was last seen leaving his home in Roaches Line on Friday to walk through a wooded area to a friend’s home in nearby Marysvale.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 21, 2020.