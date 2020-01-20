Cross-highway crash leads to nearly 20 charges for Hamilton man, say OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Provincial police have laid nearly 20 charges against a Hamilton, Ont. man following a crash on Highway 403.

Burlington OPP say they were called to the 403, near Highway 52, just after 10:30 p.m. Sunday after a vehicle hit the guardrail, went across all lanes, through the ditch, and stopped against the westbound guardrail on the right shoulder.

The 24-year-old driver, who police say initially used an alias, was wanted by Cochrane OPP on multiple charges.

Police say he was also found to be driving while prohibited and was carrying a loaded handgun.

Lual Ngong of Hamilton is charged with, among other things, carrying a concealed weapon, careless driving and fraud.

