News

1 dead, 3 injured in crash between school bus and pickup truck in Rawdon, Que.

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 6:01 pm
Updated January 20, 2020 10:26 pm
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. No identifying information about the driver was given.
Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. No identifying information about the driver was given. TVA

One person is dead and three others are injured after a crash between a school bus and a pickup truck on Monday in Rawdon, in southwestern Quebec.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police said they were called just before 3:45 p.m. to Highway 337 for the collision that involved a school bus that was transporting 20 or more teenage students.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was pronounced dead at the scene. No identifying information about the driver was given.

Three teenage students who were on the bus were taken to hospital with minor injuries. The driver of the bus did not suffer any injuries and was not transported to hospital.

SQ spokesperson Marie-Michelle Moore said Highway 337 had been closed in both directions with a detour in place.

A second school bus was called to the scene to transport the rest of the students home.

Police said an investigation into the circumstances around the crash is underway.

