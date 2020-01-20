Menu

Winnipeg’s residential parking ban kicks in Tuesday

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 2:54 pm
Snow Route
A residential parking ban will start in Winnipeg Tuesday. Shane Gibson/Global News

A residential parking ban will kick in Tuesday as the city digs out from this weekend’s dump of snow.

The blast of winter brought up to 12 cms of snow to parts of Winnipeg starting Friday, according to numbers from Environment Canada.

The snow led to an extended snow route parking ban on main routes, bus routes and collector streets over the weekend.

READ MORE: Blast of winter hits Winnipeg, extended parking ban in effect

On Monday the city said a residential parking ban will be in effect starting Tuesday from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Wednesday in snow zones B, J, L, O, S, U, and V.

The parking ban will be in effect for snow zones across the city until Friday morning.

Snow zones A, G, I, P, and R, are expected to be plowed between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday, while C, F, H, K, M, N, Q, and T, will see city crews starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Story continues below advertisement

Plows are expected to finish their work in zone D from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday and zone E starting at 7 p.m. Thursday.

Missed streets will be cleared after city-wide plowing has been completed.

Those parked in violation of the ban might find a $150 ticket on their windshield and could see their vehicle towed to a nearby street that’s already been cleared.

READ MORE: Snow route parking ban extended after heavy snow hammers Winnipeg

For more information on snow zones call 311, check the city’s website, or download the Know Your Zone app and follow crews’ progress using the city’s snow clearing status map.

Story continues below advertisement

The city says roughly 300 pieces of heavy equipment will be deployed in the snow clearing effort.

City of Winnipeg Busy Plowing and Sanding Streets
City of Winnipeg Busy Plowing and Sanding Streets
SnowWinter weatherSnow stormSnow ClearingParking BanWinnipeg SnowMB StormPlowingSnow routeWinnipeg snow clearingWinnipeg Parking Ban
