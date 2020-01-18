Snow route parking ban extended after heavy snow hammers Winnipeg

The heavy snow that has hammered Winnipeg since Friday afternoon has led to an extended city parking ban.
The city will begin a major plowing operation at midnight Saturday after the city saw between 10-20 centimetres of snowfall. The normal snow route parking ban will be extended to seven hours rather than five, from 12 a.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday.
Main routes, bus routes and collector streets will be the first plowed.
Anyone who parks their vehicle on streets subject to the ban may be towed.
City of Winnipeg talks snow route parking bans
