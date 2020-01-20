3 dead, more than 100 hurt after wooden stand collapses during ceremony in Ethiopia

Send this page to someone via email

An Ethiopian security official says more than 100 people are injured and some people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the colourful Epiphany celebration on Monday collapsed.

A hospital source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, in Ethiopia’s city of Gondar confirms that at least three people are dead after a wooden stand erected for the colourful Epiphany celebration Monday collapsed.

Christians from the Ethiopian Orthodox church celebrate the annual festival of Timkat, or Epiphany, marking the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan, in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Jan. 20, 2020. The Associated Press

The security chief for the city of Gondar, Tesfa Mekonnen, did not specify the number of deaths in comments to regional broadcaster Amhara Mass Media Agency.

Tesfa said two foreigners were among the injured.

The stand was set up for up to 1,000 people but it became overloaded and collapsed, the official said.

The collapse occurred inside the Emperor Fasilides Bath in the northern city where several thousand Ethiopians and tourists attended the celebration commemorating the baptism of Jesus.

The annual festival in the capital Addis Ababa, Ethiopia Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, celebrates the baptism of Jesus Christ in the River Jordan. The Associated Press

The Ethiopian News Agency reported that more than 15,000 foreigners attended the celebration in Gondar.

Regional officials were not immediately available to comment.