Kingston opens overnight warming centre due to extreme cold

Now that icy weather has come to Kingston in full force — temperatures are set to dip to nearly minus 20 Celsius on Monday night — the city has opened an overnight warming centre for those who need shelter from cold.

The facility, located at 235 Wellington St. below GoodLife Fitness and next to H’art Centre, is open all week from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m. between January and April.

The city has allocated a budget of $150,000 this year for the centre, which offers “warmth and counselling services” to those who need it.

Dubbed the Kingston Warming and Counseling Centre, the project is also funded by KFL&A Public Health and will be operated by staff from Home Base Housing, Kingston Community Health Centres and Providence Care.

Since opening earlier on Jan. 3, the centre has welcomed 90 individuals in from the cold, according to the city.

The facility has capacity for 25 people at a time, and there is no time limit for how long an individual can stay.

A list of daytime warming centres can be found here.