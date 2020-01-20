N.S. human remains of missing man identified through DNA analysis

Send this page to someone via email

Digby County RCMP announced Monday that they have identified the human remains found on a beach in Digby County, N.S. on September 2019.

On Sept. 8, 2019, a body was found on the beach in Sandy Cove. The RCMP said they worked with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service and the remains have been successfully identified through DNA analysis.

READ MORE: Disappearance of Peter Anthony Walsh being investigated as a homicide: N.S. RCMP

The deceased, a 43-year-old man from Saint John, New Brunswick, had been reported missing late last summer.

They have not released the man’s name.

The investigation was included in an RCMP initiative in partnership with the New York Academy of Art to reconstruct the faces of Canadian unidentified human remains, which was launched in January.

Story continues below advertisement

0:56 Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill Police investigating following discovery of human remains at Fredericton’s landfill

Students at the academy used clay to create facial reconstructions that were photographed and placed on Canada’s Missing, the national public website that features information on missing children, missing persons and unidentified remains cases.

The human skull of the missing man was one of 15 skulls from Canada that were reconstructed and featured on the site.

READ MORE: N.S. seeks to solve missing persons case through human skull reconstructions

“The RCMP would like to thank the public for their assistance and retweets on social media. The circumstances of the death are not suspicious,” police said in a statement.