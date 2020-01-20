Hank Azaria no longer voicing Apu character on ‘Simpsons’

After voicing Apu on The Simpsons for 30 years, Hank Azaria has announced that he will no longer voice the Indian-American character.

“All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s some way to transition it or something,” Azaira said, according to an interview with Slashfilm.

“What they’re going to do with the character is their call,” Azaria continued. “It’s up to them, and they haven’t sorted it out yet. All we’ve agreed on is I won’t do the voice anymore.”

Azaria said “we all agreed on it” when it came to the decision of no longer voicing the thickly accented character.

“We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

In April 2018, Azaira addressed the controversy surrounding The Simpsons during a visit on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

“It’s come to my attention more and more, especially over the last couple of years, that people in the South Asian community in this country have been fairly upset by the voice and characterization,” Azaria, who is white, told Stephen Colbert.

2:04 Hank Azaria says he’s willing to ‘step aside’ from controversial ‘Simpsons’ Apu role Hank Azaria says he’s willing to ‘step aside’ from controversial ‘Simpsons’ Apu role

He continued, “It’s sparked a lot of conversation about what should be done with the character going forward, which is not so easy to answer.”

The Simpsons fans took to Twitter the same month after the episode No Good Read Goes Unpunished aired, which saw Marge and Lisa indirectly discussing the portrayal of Apu. The mother and daughter talk about a new, edited version of The Princess in the Garden and how it had been altered to be acceptable and inoffensive in 2018.

Lisa explained, “Something that started decades ago and was applauded and inoffensive is now politically incorrect. What can you do?”

A framed photo of Apu was also shown, with the words “Don’t have a cow, man” — Bart’s once-ubiquitous phrase — written underneath.

0:16 ‘The Simpsons’ addresses Apu Indian stereotype ‘The Simpsons’ addresses Apu Indian stereotype

Fans criticized the way the show dealt with the controversy, with many commenting on social media to say how disappointed they were.

Wow. “Politically Incorrect?” That’s the takeaway from my movie & the discussion it sparked? Man, I really loved this show. This is sad. https://t.co/lYFH5LguEJ — Hari Kondabolu (@harikondabolu) April 9, 2018

Beyond sad… they even threw this in for good measure pic.twitter.com/qjYthF0ckz — soham (@sohamberlamps) April 9, 2018

The episode aired after the documentary The Problem with Apu was released in November 2017.

The movie, directed by Michael Melamedoff and written by Hari Kondabolu, examines the East Indian cartoon character and his exaggerated mannerisms and catchphrases.

In response to the controversy, Azaria told Colbert that he just wanted to “spread laughter and joy with this character.”

“And I’ve tried to express this before: You know the idea that anybody — young or old, past or present — was bullied or teased based on the character of Apu, it just really makes me sad,” Azaria said. “It was certainly not my intention. I wanted to spread laughter and joy with this character. And the idea that it’s brought pain and suffering in any way, that it’s used to marginalize people, it’s upsetting, genuinely.”

He also discussed The Simpsons‘ handling of the Apu controversy in the No Good Read Goes Unpunished episode.

“I had nothing to do with the writing and the voicing. Apu doesn’t speak in that segment,” Azaria said of the bedtime story scene with Lisa and Marge. “It was a late addition that I saw right around the same time everybody else in America did, so I didn’t know it was going to be in it until I saw it. I think that if anybody came away from that segment thinking that they should lighten up or take a joke better or grow a thicker skin, … that’s certainly not the way I feel about.”

As for his own opinion on the future of Apu, Azaria said, “I think the most important thing is we have to listen to the South Asian people, the Indian people in this country, when they talk about what they feel and what they think of this character, and what their American experience of it has been. … In television terms, listening to voices means inclusion in the writers’ room.”

He said that he “really wants to see South Asian writers in the room, not in a token way, but genuinely informing whatever new direction this character may take, including how it is voiced or not voiced.”

He also volunteered to stop voicing the character at the time, saying, “I’m perfectly happy to step aside or help transition it into something new. I really hope that’s what The Simpsons does. It not only makes sense, but it just feels like the right thing to do, to me.”