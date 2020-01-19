Elderly woman, man sent to hospital after getting struck by van in downtown Vancouver

Send this page to someone via email

A man and woman, both in their 70s, are in hospital with serious injuries after getting struck by a van while crossing a busy downtown Vancouver street Sunday.

Vancouver police say the pair was struck at the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets just before 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics responded and transported the victims to hospital. BC Emergency Health Services says one patient was in critical condition.

Witnesses say at least one of the victims was dragged by the white cargo van through the intersection.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated the scene.

Witnesses to the crash, including anyone with a dashcam, is asked to contact Vancouver police.

