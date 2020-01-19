Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Elderly woman, man sent to hospital after getting struck by van in downtown Vancouver

By Sean Boynton Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 9:57 pm
A view of the scene of a crash involving a van and two elderly pedestrians in downtown Vancouver on Jan. 19, 2020.
A view of the scene of a crash involving a van and two elderly pedestrians in downtown Vancouver on Jan. 19, 2020. Palli Kahlone

A man and woman, both in their 70s, are in hospital with serious injuries after getting struck by a van while crossing a busy downtown Vancouver street Sunday.

Vancouver police say the pair was struck at the intersection of Richards and Pacific streets just before 5:30 p.m.

Paramedics responded and transported the victims to hospital. BC Emergency Health Services says one patient was in critical condition.

READ MORE: Days after hit-and-run sent pedestrian to hospital, Vancouver police seek more info

Witnesses say at least one of the victims was dragged by the white cargo van through the intersection.

The driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with police.

The intersection was shut down while police investigated the scene.

Witnesses to the crash, including anyone with a dashcam, is asked to contact Vancouver police.

Story continues below advertisement
VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
VPD investigate sixth pedestrian death of 2019 on Vancouver roads
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Vancouverpedestrians struckVancouver crashvancouver collisionPacific StreetDragged By Vanelderly pedestrians struckrichards streetseniors struck
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.