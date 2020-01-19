Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
World

Toronto rally calls for sanctions against Chinese regime

By Morganne Campbell Global News
Posted January 19, 2020 6:08 pm
A group of civil society organizations is urging the Canadian government to challenge human rights violations in China and abroad.
A group of civil society organizations is urging the Canadian government to challenge human rights violations in China and abroad. Morganne Campbell/Global News

Canadian civil society organizations kicked off a national campaign in Toronto urging the Trudeau government to use Canada’s Magnitsky Law to sanction key Chinese officials involved in suppressing human rights in Hong Kong, East Turkestan, Tibetan regions in China and beyond.

“It is of vital importance for the international community to speak up on this, not just to show the solidarity to all of the people under suppression — it is also to secure 300,000 Canadians living and working in Hong Kong,” said Gloria Fung, president of Canada Hong Kong Link.

READ MORE: Hong Kong police force man to the ground during universal suffrage protests

“It’s also about Canadian security interests and also the core values that we all cherish.” ​

A rally was held at the North York Civic Centre and included a Magnitsky Law expert and leaders from Hong Kong, Uyghur and Tibetan-Canadian communities, many of whom have family impacted by the human rights violations.

Story continues below advertisement

“It is almost like a psychological collapse, not only for me but for all Uighurs because you don’t know if your mother is alive or dead,” explains Mehmet Tohi, a Uighur-Canadian activist who hasn’t seen or heard from more than 30-family members living abroad.

READ MORE: Hong Kong protests cut short after clashes with police break out

“It’s a horrible experience and it shouldn’t be happening in the 21st century.”

Tweet This

In 2017, Magnitsky’s Law came into effect. The law holds global human rights abusers accountable for their actions in an effort to deter such behavior by imposing sanctions that would impact finances, business and travel.

“Human rights are things that we uphold, they are in our interests as Canadians,” explains lawyer Marcuz Kolgar, who works for the Macdonald-Laurier Institute for Public Policy.

“We’re seen as a global leader on human rights and we need to help them.”

Tweet This

READ MORE: Hong Kong activist calls on Canada to take a stronger stance after U.S. passes laws

“When we do place those sanctions, we need to make sure that those individuals, officials, human rights abusers, don’t have money here, and if they have it we need to seize it and if they try to travel here we need to stop them from doing that.”

About 300,000 Canadian’s live, work or are learning in Hong Kong. The federal government has said it’s working with the international community to ensure the safety of Canadian’s.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Global News At 6newsTorontoHong KongProtestsNorth YorkMagnitsky lawChinese Communist RegimeChinese regime protestRegime
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.