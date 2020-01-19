Canadian Red Cross contacted after two fires in New Brunswick

Send this page to someone via email

A family of three has been displaced after a fire damaged the upper level of their two-storey home in Fredericton, N.B.

The Canadian Red Cross said the fire at the home on Gill Street was reported shortly before 5 a.m. Sunday.

No one was injured in the blaze and the Canadian Red Cross said their volunteers have arranged for emergency lodging and meals for a woman and her two children pending a damage appraisal and additional support through insurance.

The agency says they were also contacted after a weekend house fire in Saint-Quentin that displaced two adults and an eight-year-old child.

There were no injuries from that fire, which was first reported at 2 a.m. Saturday at a home on Valcourt Street.

Officials with the Red Cross say that insurance is already covering their emergency needs including lodging, food and clothing and as a result additional help from their organization wasn’t required.