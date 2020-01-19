Two men arrested after Saskatoon shooting, attempted home invasion

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatoon Police arrested two men for allegedly shooting at a house while attempting to break into it on Saturday night.

Police responded to a call in the 300 block of Marlatte Street just before 8 p.m. Officers were told two masked men tried to break into a house in the Evergreen neighbourhood. The suspects, ages 26 and 30, fired at the home and were then seen fleeing in a vehicle.

Officers found two men inside the residence, one with minor injuries and another who “had been grazed by a bullet,” according to a police statement. Both men were taken to hospital.

Officers found the suspects’ vehicle and tried to stop it, but failed. The vehicle did eventually stop in Warman, about 20 km north of where the shooting took place. Police chased one of the suspects on foot after he ran away from the vehicle.

Both suspects were arrested and face numerous charges. The Guns and Gangs Unit is investigating further.

