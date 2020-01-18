Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Ice wine harvest successful at West Kelowna winery

By Sydney Morton Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 8:35 pm
West Kelowna winery to give behind the scenes ice wine tour
Hockey, maple syrup and manners are a few of the things Canadians are known for around the world, however, we are also well known for our ice wine, and the cold temperatures in the Okanagan have made this year's crop ripe for the picking. 

Hockey, maple syrup and manners are a few of the things Canadians are known for around the world, but we’re also well known for our ice wine — and the cold temperatures in the Okanagan have made this year’s crop ripe for the picking.

Related News

“It’s a very unpredictable process, the weather needs to drop below -8 C,” said Andrea Sorestad of Grizzli Winery.

“This year in the Okanagan we have been having cold temperatures near -20 C for a good few days … so that made it a lot easier for us because usually, you need to start (harvesting) late afternoon through the night.”

READ MORE: With cold temperatures arriving, Okanagan wineries eyeing ice wine harvest

Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna has harvested 40,000 kilograms of frozen grapes from vineyards in Kaleden, that will be used to make ice wine, and if all goes according to plan it will be ready to pour this spring.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Okanagan winery’s augmented reality labels offer pickup lines and vintner’s notes

The winery will be inviting the public to see how ice wine is made at their first annual ice wine festival Jan. 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagannewsice wineWest Kelowna wineryice wine harvestGrizzli WineryWest Kelowna Ice Wine
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.