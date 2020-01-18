Ice wine harvest successful at West Kelowna winery

Hockey, maple syrup and manners are a few of the things Canadians are known for around the world, but we’re also well known for our ice wine — and the cold temperatures in the Okanagan have made this year’s crop ripe for the picking.

“It’s a very unpredictable process, the weather needs to drop below -8 C,” said Andrea Sorestad of Grizzli Winery.

“This year in the Okanagan we have been having cold temperatures near -20 C for a good few days … so that made it a lot easier for us because usually, you need to start (harvesting) late afternoon through the night.”

Grizzli Winery in West Kelowna has harvested 40,000 kilograms of frozen grapes from vineyards in Kaleden, that will be used to make ice wine, and if all goes according to plan it will be ready to pour this spring.

The winery will be inviting the public to see how ice wine is made at their first annual ice wine festival Jan. 25 and 26 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.