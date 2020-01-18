Vehicle slides down embankment on Westside Road

Send this page to someone via email

A sedan barrelled down an embankment on Westside Road, between West Kelowna and Vernon on Saturday morning.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage in the accident, including a smashed-in front window.

First responders were seen leaving the accident around 11:30 a.m.

It’s unknown how many people were inside the car, and if anyone sustained any injuries.

The crash is undetermined.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the minimum tread depth for winter tires is 3.5 millimetres or 5/32nd of an inch.

“If you barely have the legal minimum depth of tread, you should replace your tires for improved safety on the road,” the ministry said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“A shallow groove reduces the tires’ ability to push water and snow to the outside, which can cause hydroplaning and loss of traction.”

READ MORE: Residents in West Kelowna mobile home park upset over lack of mail delivery

Driving conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend. Freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada on Saturday morning.

Two warnings were issued.

2:07 City of West Kelowna is asking residents to be patient as plow and sanding trucks make their way across the community in the wake of the latest snowstorm City of West Kelowna is asking residents to be patient as plow and sanding trucks make their way across the community in the wake of the latest snowstorm

One for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt. The other for Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton.

Environment Canada advises that drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, as surfaces will become slippery and hazardous.