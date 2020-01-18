Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Canada

Vehicle slides down embankment on Westside Road

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 7:32 pm
The sedan rolled down the embankment, coming to a stop around 40 feet from the road.
The sedan rolled down the embankment, coming to a stop around 40 feet from the road. Global News

A sedan barrelled down an embankment on Westside Road, between West Kelowna and Vernon on Saturday morning.

The vehicle suffered heavy damage in the accident, including a smashed-in front window.

Related News

First responders were seen leaving the accident around 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Freezing rain warnings issued for Coquihalla, Highway 3

It’s unknown how many people were inside the car, and if anyone sustained any injuries.

The crash is undetermined.

According to the Ministry of Transportation, the minimum tread depth for winter tires is 3.5 millimetres or 5/32nd of an inch.

“If you barely have the legal minimum depth of tread, you should replace your tires for improved safety on the road,” the ministry said on its website.

Story continues below advertisement

“A shallow groove reduces the tires’ ability to push water and snow to the outside, which can cause hydroplaning and loss of traction.”

READ MORE: Residents in West Kelowna mobile home park upset over lack of mail delivery

Driving conditions are expected to worsen over the weekend. Freezing rain warnings have been issued by Environment Canada on Saturday morning.

Two warnings were issued.

City of West Kelowna is asking residents to be patient as plow and sanding trucks make their way across the community in the wake of the latest snowstorm
City of West Kelowna is asking residents to be patient as plow and sanding trucks make their way across the community in the wake of the latest snowstorm

One for the Coquihalla Highway, between Hope and Merritt. The other for Highway 3, between Hope and Princeton.

Environment Canada advises that drivers should consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve, as surfaces will become slippery and hazardous.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganEnvironment CanadaWest KelownaCar crashFreezing RainHighway 3Coquihalla HighwayWeather warningsWest Kelowna Fire Department
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.