Consumer

Montreal bread recalled because it may contain pieces of wood

By Brittany Henriques Global News
Posted January 18, 2020 3:34 pm
Updated January 18, 2020 3:42 pm
An example of one of the products recalled on Jan. 17, 2020.
An example of one of the products recalled on Jan. 17, 2020. MAPAQ website

The Quebec government issued a recall advising consumers to avoid up to nine varying types of bread from Montreal’s Boulangerie Elmont bakery.

The recall comes after it was discovered that the breads may contain pieces of wood.

The products to avoid bearing a best-before date of 23/01/20 or earlier, according to the province are:

  • Onion bread
  • Corn bread
  • Rye bread
  • Russian bread
  • Hungarian bread
  • Kimmel bread
  • Black rye bread
  • Country-style bread

According to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAPAQ), the products were available for sale at several locations across the province at room temperature. The product label included the words “Boulangerie Elmont Baker” and a white rectangular sticker.

The operator voluntarily recalled the products and agreed with MAPAQ and the Food Inspection Division of the City of Montreal to distribute this notice as a precautionary measure, according to the press release.

Story continues below advertisement

People who have these products in their possession are therefore advised not to consume it and to return it to the establishment where they bought it.

“It should be noted that no case of illness associated with the consumption of these foods has been reported to MAPAQ,” the government wrote in its press release.

