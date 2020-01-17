Menu

5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 7:55 pm
5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, January 16, 2020
Here are your five things to do this weekend around the province including Soar Over Tawain and the comedy of Anthony Devito.

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Dine Out Vancouver
Various locations
Jan. 17 to Feb. 2
dineoutvancouver.com

2 — Chinese New Year Marketplace
Bodhi Meditation Centre, Richmond
Jan. 18 & 19
vancny.org

3 — Soar Over Taiwan
Flyover Canada, Vancouver
Jan. 16 to Feb. 16
flyovercanada.com

4 — North Surrey Sport Complex Opening
10950 126a St., Surrey
Jan. 18, noon to 3 p.m.

5 — Anthony Devito
House of Comedy, New Westminster
Jan. 15 to 18
bc.houseofcomedy.net

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
