5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.

1 — Dine Out Vancouver

Various locations

Jan. 17 to Feb. 2

dineoutvancouver.com

2 — Chinese New Year Marketplace

Bodhi Meditation Centre, Richmond

Jan. 18 & 19

vancny.org

3 — Soar Over Taiwan

Flyover Canada, Vancouver

Jan. 16 to Feb. 16

flyovercanada.com

4 — North Surrey Sport Complex Opening

10950 126a St., Surrey

Jan. 18, noon to 3 p.m.

5 — Anthony Devito

House of Comedy, New Westminster

Jan. 15 to 18

bc.houseofcomedy.net

