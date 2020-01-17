5 Things to do this weekend: Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020

Here are five things to do around the province this weekend.
1 — Dine Out Vancouver
Various locations
Jan. 17 to Feb. 2
dineoutvancouver.com
2 — Chinese New Year Marketplace
Bodhi Meditation Centre, Richmond
Jan. 18 & 19
vancny.org
3 — Soar Over Taiwan
Flyover Canada, Vancouver
Jan. 16 to Feb. 16
flyovercanada.com
4 — North Surrey Sport Complex Opening
10950 126a St., Surrey
Jan. 18, noon to 3 p.m.
5 — Anthony Devito
House of Comedy, New Westminster
Jan. 15 to 18
bc.houseofcomedy.net
