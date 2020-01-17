Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Weather

Calgary’s cold snap expected to end by Monday

By Blake Lough Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 9:13 pm
Updated January 17, 2020 9:15 pm
Calgary’s cold snap forecasted to end by Monday
It’s been a brutal week of cold in Calgary, but as Blake Lough reports, there is an end in sight.

A dismal week of extreme cold in Calgary is coming to an end, with temperatures forcast to rise above 0 C by Sunday afternoon.

The stretch of bone-chilling temperatures — which saw a low of -32 C and a wind chill value of -43 on Wednesday — caused problems across the city, including dead car batteries, frozen pipes and broken down public transportation.

READ MORE: Burst water pipes a taste of emergencies ahead when Calgary’s cold snap comes to an end

 

The 7-day forecast for January 18 and beyond.
The 7-day forecast for January 18 and beyond. Paul Dunphy / Global News

The impending warm-up is a big relief for Calgarians looking to finally enjoy outdoor activities they’ve avoided in order to escape the cold.

Story continues below advertisement

“Hiking and walking my dogs,” Natasha Iyer answered, when asked what she’s looking forward to the most once things warm up.

“Thawing out my house, all my windows,” Amber Allen said.

“Just playing basketball outside,” Lance Salazar said.

READ MORE: Extreme cold warnings in place in Alberta, wind chills of -40 expected in some regions

Local handyman and plumber Pete Archdekin, better known as Pete the Plumber, said his crews have been working around the clock fixing broken furnaces, frozen pipes and worn out hot water tanks.

He anticipates more calls as the cold snap comes to an end, and said homeowners should keep an eye out for any problems the warm-up might reveal.

“You may find things froze that you didn’t know froze,” he said.

Tweet This

Archdekin recommends carefully examining basements to check for any leaks. There may be lines that froze that will thaw and break due to the warm-up.

READ MORE: Frigid temperatures affecting some Calgary businesses’ heating systems

“We had one last year where the water line to the fridge froze because it was an outside wall. It had an air leak, and froze that. [The homeowners] had ice cubes, but weren’t getting any water. All of a sudden it got mild and boom, water is pouring all over the floor,” Archdekin said.

“Get down to your basement the day it warms up and the day after and look around. Look where you don’t normally look. Go into the fruit cellars, the cold cellars, look in the back corners of the furnace rooms for the lines you may not be using, but they could have froze and you didn’t even know it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Archdekin also recommends clearing out your home’s gutters, as it is likely ice has accumulated in the eavestroughs.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Alberta weatherCalgary weatherExtreme ColdAlberta winterCalgary cold snapCalgary forecastAlberta coldCalgary deep freezeCalgary warm up
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.