High-risk sex offender convicted of killing toddler expected to live in Winnipeg, say police

Police are warning about a high-risk sex offender previously convicted of killing a toddler who is expected to move to Winnipeg following his release from prison.

Marcel Hank Charlette, 47, was released from Stony Mountain Institution Friday after serving a 10-year sentence for assault causing bodily harm of a young woman.

Charlette confined and attacked the young woman, causing severe physical and psychological harm, police said in a release Friday.

Charlette, also known as Hank Marcel Caribou, Hank Charlette, Peewee and Bald Eagle, has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1991 when he was given a six-year sentence for manslaughter in the death of a two-year-old child.

He has since been convicted of numerous violent and sexual offences.

He was convicted of assault for punching a woman in the face in October 1991. In 1996, he was convicted of aggravated assault for brutally attacking, punching and kicking a woman, and given a 42-month sentence.

In 2004, he was convicted of another assault on a woman and given a sentence of two years less a day and three years of probation. In 2006, he was convicted of two counts of assault causing bodily harm and other offences, resulting in three years behind bars.

Police say Charlette is considered a high risk to re-offend in a sexual/violent manner against anyone, particularly children and women.

He is five feet tall and 123 pounds with black hair that’s been shaved bald. He has brown eyes and a number of tattoos, including two teardrops under his left eye and “1972” under his right eye.

Charlette is subject to a lifetime weapons ban and is not allowed to consume, purchase or possess any drugs other than prescription medication taken as prescribed.

He is also not allowed to drink or possess alcohol or attend anywhere where the sale of alcohol is the primary purpose. He is to live at an approved residence, abide by a curfew of 9 p.m. to 7 a.m. daily and comply with curfew checks.

The Manitoba integrated high-risk sex offender unit said it is releasing information about Charlette “to enable members of the public to take suitable measures to protect themselves” and any form of vigilantism won’t be tolerated.

Anyone with information about Charlette is asked to call Winnipeg police at 204-986-6222, your local RCMP detachment or Manitoba Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

