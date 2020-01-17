Firefighters battle Grant Park garage fire

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg firefighters were on scene at a garage fire in the Grant Park area Thursday night.

Crews were called to a house in the 1000 block of Weatherdon Avenue, where they found heavy smoke and flames coming from a detached garage.

The fire was declared under control after half an hour.

No one was hurt in the blaze, although a nearby home was evacuated as a precaution.

The cause of the fire is being investigated, and no damage estimates are available.

