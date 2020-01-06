City numbers show 2019 a busy year for Winnipeg firefighters

Send this page to someone via email

New numbers from the city show Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy last year.

In total crews were called to 1,804 fires, down just slightly from the 1,837 fires they were called to in 2018 — a year when dry conditions kept the department hopping with wildfires.

But the 2019 numbers are up significantly from 2017 when there were 1,560 fires.

In all seven people lost their lives in fires last year, according to the city.

The city says roughly 20 per cent of 2019’s fires were suspicious, up from 16 per cent in 2018.

There was also an uptick in structure fires last year, with the city recording 746 in 2019, up from 690 in 2018, and 635 the year before.

The city says structure fires in Winnipeg have increased roughly 30 per cent since 2015.

