Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

3 found dead after fire ravages Newfoundland home: police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 17, 2020 1:21 pm
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. .
A Halifax Fire and Emergency truck races along Gottingen Street. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Police are investigating after three people were found dead in a home ravaged by fire in Conception Bay South, N.L.

The Royal Newfoundland Constabulary says officers responded to a report of a structure fire Thursday evening.

READ MORE: Extreme cold hampers firefighters battling Saskatoon house fire

A news release says the home was engulfed in flames when officers arrived at the residential street in the town west of St. John’s.

People were believed to be inside and the police force says officers assisted the town’s fire department in battling the blaze and trying to rescue the victims.

Edmonton firefighters battle blaze at home amid frigid temperatures
Edmonton firefighters battle blaze at home amid frigid temperatures

The constabulary says the remains of three people were later found inside the home, and the province’s chief medical examiner’s office is determining their cause of death.

Story continues below advertisement

The fire is under investigation and the constabulary is asking people with information to come forward.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
FireHouse FireFatal FireNewfoundland and LabradorSt. John'sRoyal Newfoundland ConstabularyConception Bay SouthConception Bay
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.