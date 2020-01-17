WWE gives Winnipeg Blue Bombers their own ‘championship belt’

Send this page to someone via email

This is one belt no one will be able to wrestle away from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) awarded the 2019 Grey Cup Champions a “championship belt” after they Randy Savaged the Hamilton TigerCats.

The Bombers snapped a photo with running back Andrew Harris proudly displaying the surprisingly tasteful belt.

A championship belt for a champion! Thank you @WWE for the wonderful gift! #ForTheW pic.twitter.com/PXE8rArUy6 — WPG Blue Bombers (@Wpg_BlueBombers) January 17, 2020

The belt features a large ‘W’ on the front, underscored by a red swoosh, and two Winnipeg Blue Bomber logos on the sides.

There was no word on whether or not Harris would appear on Monday Night Raw to show off the new prize.

It’s not the only belt that has made its way to the Blue and Gold recently.

During the Grey Cup game, defensive end Willie Jefferson was given a fan-made belt that made its way to the dressing room and was featured in post-game photos and videos.

Jefferson ended up giving the belt back to the fan who made it.

