Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Sports

WWE gives Winnipeg Blue Bombers their own ‘championship belt’

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 1:55 pm
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris with his new 'championship belt.'.
Winnipeg Blue Bombers' Andrew Harris with his new 'championship belt.'. Winnipeg Blue Bombers/Twitter

This is one belt no one will be able to wrestle away from the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) awarded the 2019 Grey Cup Champions a “championship belt” after they Randy Savaged the Hamilton TigerCats.

The Bombers snapped a photo with running back Andrew Harris proudly displaying the surprisingly tasteful belt.

Story continues below advertisement

The belt features a large ‘W’ on the front, underscored by a red swoosh, and two Winnipeg Blue Bomber logos on the sides.

There was no word on whether or not Harris would appear on Monday Night Raw to show off the new prize.

READ MORE: Longtime Winnipeg Blue Bombers fan wants his belt back from Willie Jefferson

It’s not the only belt that has made its way to the Blue and Gold recently.

During the Grey Cup game, defensive end Willie Jefferson was given a fan-made belt that made its way to the dressing room and was featured in post-game photos and videos.

Jefferson ended up giving the belt back to the fan who made it.

‘We did it baby’: Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade
‘We did it baby’: Grey Cup MVP Andrew Harris celebrates at parade
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Winnipeg SportsWinnipeg Blue Bombersandrew harris winnipeg blue bombers beltBlue Bombers beltchampionship beltwinnipeg blue bombers wwe beltwwe championship belt
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.