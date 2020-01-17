Frontenac Islands councillor reprimanded for repeated infractions involving Howe Island ferry

Send this page to someone via email

The deputy mayor of Frontenac Islands township has been reprimanded after an integrity commissioner investigation into improper contact with a Frontenac County employee.

The action was taken against Bruce Higgs, who is serving his second term as councillor for Frontenac Islands and his who is also serving as a first term councillor on Frontenac County council.

The reprimand stems from a complaint made in September regarding contact made to a Howe Island ferry operator last summer.

On July 12, the county-operated ferry was out of service after one employee couldn’t get to work because of car trouble.

The integrity commissioner’s report found that Higgs inappropriately obtained the operator’s phone number, called him and offered him a ride to work.

That was the first in a chain of events that resulted in a finding that Higgs violated several sections of the county’s code of conduct.

The investigation also found that a month after his first infraction, Higgs misrepresented himself as an MTO employee or marine engineer when he boarded the ferry.

Under that guise, the report said the councillor directed an employee to remove the ferry’s drive wheel guard and later made contact with a potential vendor over ways to improve the ferry’s operation.

The investigation concluded that Coun Higgs “created a clear safety risk and had the potential to undermine or even jeopardize staff’s working relationship with the MTO with respect to procurement matters.”

The integrity commissioner found that Higgs’ actions, though well-intentioned, were misdirected.

“In reviewing the evidence in its totality, we are left with the overall impression that the councillor does not comprehend the limited scope of his responsibilities as an elected member of council.”

Nevertheless, no penalties against the councillor were recommended other than requiring the councillor to read a statement at Wednesday’s county council meeting stating he understands he cannot interfere in operational matters in the future.

