Nova Scotia SPCA has 16 border collies seeking foster to forever homes

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it has 16 dogs looking to find a home after they were seized from a puppy mill near Wolfville, N.S., on Dec. 10, 2019.
The dogs, all of which are border collies, have undergone a month-long intensive rehabilitation, according to the N.S. SPCA.
“Due to the number of challenging rehabilitation cases, there is a need for specialized candidates beyond the existing approved network of applicants,” the N.S. SPCA said in a press release.
The organization said it is looking for those willing to take the dogs into a specialized forever or foster home.
“Learning simple everyday tasks – like walking on a leash or accepting human touch – is still a work in progress for many of these animals. Long-term rehabilitation is needed to help these dogs adjust to living with a family,” said Sandra Flemming, provincial director of animal care.
“Many of these dogs will experience house training issues since some have never lived in a home.
“The right family situation – foster or forever – will need to be a special place to make this a positive experience for the dog and the family.”
Each of the animals will have unique needs and will need a home that meets a series of requirements outlined by the N.S. SPCA:
- A suburban or rural location with minimal traffic and noise.
- A quiet home with no children under 16, a reliable routine with very few extra people.
- Experience with dogs, especially border collies or other similar breeds.
- A family with time and patience for working on the rehabilitation plan, attending training classes and regularly consulting with the team at the SPCA.
- A fenced yard is a considerable asset.
If you meet that criteria and are interested in becoming a family to one of the dogs, you can apply here.
COMMENTS