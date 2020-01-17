Nova Scotia SPCA has 16 border collies seeking foster to forever homes

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia SPCA says it has 16 dogs looking to find a home after they were seized from a puppy mill near Wolfville, N.S., on Dec. 10, 2019.

The dogs, all of which are border collies, have undergone a month-long intensive rehabilitation, according to the N.S. SPCA.

“Due to the number of challenging rehabilitation cases, there is a need for specialized candidates beyond the existing approved network of applicants,” the N.S. SPCA said in a press release.

The Nova Scotia SPCA says 16 border collies rescued are now available for adoption or fostering. Reynold Gregor/Global News

The organization said it is looking for those willing to take the dogs into a specialized forever or foster home.

“Learning simple everyday tasks – like walking on a leash or accepting human touch – is still a work in progress for many of these animals. Long-term rehabilitation is needed to help these dogs adjust to living with a family,” said Sandra Flemming, provincial director of animal care.

“Many of these dogs will experience house training issues since some have never lived in a home.

“The right family situation – foster or forever – will need to be a special place to make this a positive experience for the dog and the family.” Tweet This

Each of the animals will have unique needs and will need a home that meets a series of requirements outlined by the N.S. SPCA:

A suburban or rural location with minimal traffic and noise.

A quiet home with no children under 16, a reliable routine with very few extra people.

Experience with dogs, especially border collies or other similar breeds.

A family with time and patience for working on the rehabilitation plan, attending training classes and regularly consulting with the team at the SPCA.

A fenced yard is a considerable asset.

If you meet that criteria and are interested in becoming a family to one of the dogs, you can apply here.

