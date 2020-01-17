Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Jan. 18

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from ‘Global News Morning’s Kahla Evans.

Looking to stay out of the snow this weekend? Here are a few things you can do to get out of the house but still enjoy comfort indoors!

1. Visit the Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint has to be one of the coolest buildings in Winnipeg, which is no real surprise considering some really cool things go on inside.

The facilities are state-of-the-art, all the coins we use are made there and the Mint also makes coins for more than 75 other countries.

Our Abigail Turner was lucky enough to take a tour:

And you can too!

From Tuesday to Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. anyone can visit the Mint.

Plus – admission is free until Jan. 30!

More details can be found on the website.

2. Follow Your Dreams

Indigenous culture will be front and centre this weekend at Bell MTS Place.

This is the second year the Winnipeg Aboriginal Sport Achievement Centre (WASAC) is hosting the Follow Your Dreams initiative with the Winnipeg Jets and the Manitoba Moose.

Friday night’s Jets game against Tampa Bay and Saturday’s Moose game against Laval will feature special jerseys, presentations and performances of O’ Canada.

New Jets/Moose jerseys with WASAC logo unveiled

Game-worn jerseys will also be auctioned off with proceeds going toward WASAC.

WASAC helps introduce Indigenous youth to the world of sport and all the life skills that come along with participating in physical activity.

More information on the group can be found here.

3. ShakespeareFest

The Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre is gearing up for their 20th – and very last – Master Playwright Festival.

For the final edition, they are going big by featuring the work of the most celebrated playwright ever, William Shakespeare.

Winnipeg festival to feature Shakespeare

ShakespeareFest combines 28 local performance companies into both original and contemporary pieces, plus films and lectures.

It runs Jan. 20 to Feb. 9, but now is the time to get your tickets so you don’t miss out.

You can also see As You Like It on the John Hirsch Mainstage until Feb. 1.

Tickets, schedules and more information can be found online.

Happy weekend everyone!