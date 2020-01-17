Menu

Crime

Hamilton mountain incident resolved peacefully

By Diana Weeks Global News
Posted January 17, 2020 11:28 am
Police say an overnight incident on the mountain has been resolved peacefully. .

Hamilton police say an incident on the Hamilton mountain has been resolved peacefully.

Early Friday morning, just after 12:00 a.m., police received a call about an assault that occurred at a residence on Alexsia Court, in the area of Rymal Road West and Garth Street. Officers discovered that a man was in crisis and barricaded inside the home.

Shortly after 8:00 a.m., police say they were able to get into the home, where they found the man unconscious upstairs. He was taken to hospital without further incident.

At the time, police were asking the public to stay away from the area.

Police continue to investigate the incident and are asking anyone with information regarding the investigation to contact acting Det. Tracey Constable of the Mountain Division Criminal Investigation Bureau at (905)546-8965.

To provide information anonymously call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or submit anonymous tips online.

