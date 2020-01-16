One person died in Highway 97 crash north of Summerland

Summerland RCMP say the crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Summerland claimed a life.
The crash happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon and shut the highway down for several hours while police investigated and debris was cleared.
It’s not clear what caused the crash, but it involved a semi and a sedan.
The passenger in the sedan was killed, while the driver sustained serious injuries, police say.
The semi-truck ended up over an embankment, and its driver was also injured.
