One person died in Highway 97 crash north of Summerland

Summerland RCMP say the crash that shut down Highway 97 north of Summerland claimed a life.

The crash happened around 1:30 Thursday afternoon and shut the highway down for several hours while police investigated and debris was cleared.

A lineup of vehicles along Highway 97 north of Summerland. Global News

It’s not clear what caused the crash, but it involved a semi and a sedan.

The passenger in the sedan was killed, while the driver sustained serious injuries, police say.

The semi-truck ended up over an embankment, and its driver was also injured.