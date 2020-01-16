Police issue warning after several food delivery robberies in east-end Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are issuing a warning after a recent string of food delivery robberies in the city’s east end.

Police said in a brief statement released by officers on Thursday that investigators have received multiple reports since Friday of robberies near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, southeast of Finch Avenue East.

It was alleged that an undisclosed number of people would wait for the food delivery person at the specifically requested delivery address.

“The group of people then proceeded to rob the delivery person of the food before fleeing the area,” police said in the statement.

“In some cases, the group of people made threats towards the delivery person and brandished a weapon.”

A spokesperson wasn’t able to provide an exact number of instances or a description of suspects when asked by Global News Thursday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

0116 15:30 Recent Food Delivery Robberies, Morningside Avenue And Sewells Road https://t.co/zQMLh80dzA — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) January 16, 2020