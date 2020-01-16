Menu

Crime

Police issue warning after several food delivery robberies in east-end Toronto

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 10:11 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 10:12 pm
A Toronto Police Service cruiser.
A Toronto Police Service cruiser. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Toronto police are issuing a warning after a recent string of food delivery robberies in the city’s east end.

Police said in a brief statement released by officers on Thursday that investigators have received multiple reports since Friday of robberies near Morningside Avenue and Sewells Road, southeast of Finch Avenue East.

It was alleged that an undisclosed number of people would wait for the food delivery person at the specifically requested delivery address.

READ MORE: 3 teens charged in thefts that targeted Toronto food delivery drivers

“The group of people then proceeded to rob the delivery person of the food before fleeing the area,” police said in the statement.

“In some cases, the group of people made threats towards the delivery person and brandished a weapon.”

A spokesperson wasn’t able to provide an exact number of instances or a description of suspects when asked by Global News Thursday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information was asked to call police at 416-808-4200, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

