Regina heritage committee approves funding for new boiler at Buddhist Centre

The City of Regina has found funding to help the Buddhist Centre that has been without a boiler since Dec. 12, 2019.

On Wednesday, the city’s heritage committee approved a cash grant of $18,700 for the centre – which is 50 per cent of the estimated cost to replace the boiler.

Located at 1401 Robinson St., the property is known as the former Albert Library and was designated a heritage site by the city in 1984.

This is what led Rev. Uttam Barua to request the funding in the first place.

“They took us seriously,” said Barua, who expressed his gratitude.

Regina city council will review the heritage committee’s recommendation on Jan. 29 where the funding will either be approved or denied.

“We’re hoping for the best,” Barua said.

Albert Library was built in 1927 and marks the original location of one of Regina’s first library branches, the city said.

The architect, Joseph Warbuton, incorporated gothic detailing in the entrance-way and decorative features in Tyndall stone and terracotta. The building is known as a landmark within the North Central community.

Barua said the money will go a long way to help the centre which had to shut down programs and classes for several weeks due to the cold. The centre is currently using temporary heating systems.

The grant, which exists to repair aging heritage sites in Regina, will help the centre return to its regular schedule, but will still need donations from the community. The cost to repair the steam boiler is estimated at $37,000.

“This is public tax money, so we are really appreciative,” Barua said. “We allow every faith, every religion, even people who have no faith or belief. Everyone gets equal access and benefits from our Buddha Centre.”