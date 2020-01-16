Family of Indigenous woman critical of police investigation into her death

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a 22-year-old Indigenous woman found unclothed and injured in a train yard is criticizing how Winnipeg police investigated her death.

Police say Jaeda Vanderwal died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia after being struck by two trains on Jan. 5.

Her family alleges there was evidence pointing to physical and sexual trauma and police moved too quickly when they decided her death was not criminal.

Vanderwal’s aunt, Elyssa McIvor, says family members have information they believe could help police but they don’t feel as if their concerns are being taken seriously.

Police Const. Jay Murray says officers arranged to connect with the family this week and Chief Danny Smyth is to meet with Vanderwal’s relatives on Friday.

He says police will resume the investigation if information comes forward that a crime was committed.

