Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Family of Indigenous woman critical of police investigation into her death

By The Canadian Press
Posted January 16, 2020 5:21 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 5:24 pm
Jaeda Vanderwal’s family members including grandmother Linda Beaulieu are calling on Winnipeg police to do a more thorough investigation after the 22-year-old Indigenous woman was found dead in a train yard. .
Jaeda Vanderwal’s family members including grandmother Linda Beaulieu are calling on Winnipeg police to do a more thorough investigation after the 22-year-old Indigenous woman was found dead in a train yard. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kelly Malone

The family of a 22-year-old Indigenous woman found unclothed and injured in a train yard is criticizing how Winnipeg police investigated her death.

Police say Jaeda Vanderwal died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia after being struck by two trains on Jan. 5.

Jaeda Vanderwal died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia after being struck by two trains on Jan. 5.
Jaeda Vanderwal died from blunt force trauma and hypothermia after being struck by two trains on Jan. 5. Submitted

Her family alleges there was evidence pointing to physical and sexual trauma and police moved too quickly when they decided her death was not criminal.

Story continues below advertisement

Vanderwal’s aunt, Elyssa McIvor, says family members have information they believe could help police but they don’t feel as if their concerns are being taken seriously.

READ MORE: Winnipeg police investigating after woman hit by sanding truck

Police Const. Jay Murray says officers arranged to connect with the family this week and Chief Danny Smyth is to meet with Vanderwal’s relatives on Friday.

He says police will resume the investigation if information comes forward that a crime was committed.

Winnipeg police release video of car of interest in Christmas Day homicide
Winnipeg police release video of car of interest in Christmas Day homicide
© 2020 The Canadian Press
Winnipeg policeWinnipeg crimeJay MurrayElyssa McIvorJaeda Vanderwal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.