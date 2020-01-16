Menu

Crime

Driver arrested following high-speed police pursuit on QEW in St. Catharines

By Rick Zamperin 900 CHML
Posted January 16, 2020 5:27 pm
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont.
A Niagara Regional Police Service sign in Niagara Falls, Ont. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

A man is facing several charges after a high-speed pursuit on the QEW in St. Catharines.

Niagara Regional Police were called to the area of Sherbourne Street and Dieppe Road just before 2 a.m. Thursday to investigate a threats call.

Police say they tried to stop a white Lexus sedan at the scene but the vehicle drove away.

Officers followed the vehicle onto the Toronto-bound QEW at high speed before calling off the pursuit for public safety.

The Lexus was found on the QEW near the Martindale Road exit, where it crashed into the centre median.

Police say as they arrested the man who was driving the car, he allegedly kicked one of the officers and spat on a member of the public.

The suspect and a female passenger were both taken to hospital, where they were treated and released.

James Messer, 45, of no fixed address has been charged with numerous offences, including uttering threats, flight from police, dangerous driving and assault.

