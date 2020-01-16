Menu

Ancaster

Burlington and Hamilton mountain hottest for real estate in the region in 2019

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 16, 2020 6:25 pm
Burlington and the Hamilton mountain were the hottest areas for local real estate in 2019.
Burlington and the Hamilton mountain were the hottest areas for local real estate in 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graeme Roy

Last year was a seller’s market in the Hamilton and Burlington area.

That’s according to the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB), which reports 12,866 home sales in 2019 — up 10.1 per cent over 2018, despite new residential listings being slightly down compared to that year.

The average cost of a home was $587,745, and while that’s only a 4.9 per cent increase compared to the previous year, it’s a whopping 95.3 per cent higher than the average price a decade ago.

READ MORE: Housing market cools in Hamilton, Burlington in December 2019: realtors association

“The RAHB residential market has balanced out from the high activity experienced in 2016 and 2017,” said RAHB CEO Carol Ann Burrell in a release. “However, increases in average price and number of sales, paired with a decrease in new listings, indicates that 2019 favoured sellers more than in 2018.”

Story continues below advertisement

The most homes in Hamilton were sold on the mountain last year — with 2,043 sales in that area — although Stoney Creek and Ancaster saw the highest jump in sales over 2018 at 16.6 per cent.

Ancaster also had the highest average home price at $772,811.

Burlington saw the most activity overall, with 3,086 sales and an average price of $755,639.

READ MORE: Hamilton city councillors pitch vacant home tax in hopes of freeing up supply

It was good news for those selling single-family homes, as sales of those types of properties increase across the entire region — although the highest increase happened in Hamilton.

“The clear trend for 2018 was that apartment-style and townhomes outperformed detached properties,” said RAHB President Kathy Della-Nebia in a release. “This year we see that these types of properties are still performing well; however, buyers choosing detached homes are trending upward yet again.”

Overall, the total volume of sales across the region was $7,897,509,003 — up nearly $1 billion from 2018.

