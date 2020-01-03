Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Consumer

Housing market cools in Hamilton, Burlington in December 2019: realtors association

By Lisa Polewski 900 CHML
Posted January 3, 2020 2:29 pm
The Hamilton and Burlington areas saw fewer home sales in December 2019 than previous months.
The Hamilton and Burlington areas saw fewer home sales in December 2019 than previous months. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

December 2019 was a slow month for home sales in the Hamilton and Burlington areas.

According to the Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB), there were 585 residential properties sold last month, down from 955 in November and 1,145 in October.

“With the holidays and cold weather, sales tend to dip in December when compared to the previous months,” says RAHB president Kathy Della-Nebbia. “It’s a trend we see almost every year.”

READ MORE: Hamilton real estate market cools slightly but still active

The average cost of a house has also dropped, sitting at $581,566.

While that’s an increase of 7.6 per cent over December 2018, it’s a steady decrease compared to the previous few months — $591,334 in November, $602,029 in October and a peak of $609,562 in September.

Sales activity for the real estate market in Hamilton and Burlington in 2019.
Sales activity for the real estate market in Hamilton and Burlington in 2019. Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington

The demand for townhouses in Hamilton and Burlington grew in the latter months of 2019. In December, there were 7.6 per cent fewer townhouses sold compared to the same month a year ago, but the price of a townhome also increased by 1.4 per cent to $502,981.

Story continues below advertisement

RAHB CEO Carol Ann Burrell said the trend shows it’s become an increasingly popular property type for home buyers, likely due to a slightly more affordable price point.

Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington
Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington

Meanwhile, the number of sales for single-family properties increased by 6.8 per cent last month over December 2018, and the average cost of those homes increased by 8.2 per cent.

The sale of apartment-style properties increased by 14.8 per cent in December 2019 compared to the previous year, while the average sale price went up by 10.2 per cent.

Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington
Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington Realtors Association of Hamilton-Burlington

Burlington saw the most activity in December 2019, with 102 home sales, but Hamilton Mountain wasn’t far behind, with 99 residential properties sold.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: $5.75M ‘Dr. Phil’ house for sale, includes his son’s giant teddy bears and guns

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
HamiltonReal EstateHousingBurlingtonhousing marketHome salesReal estate marketHouse PricesHamilton real estateRAHBHamilton housinghouse salesrealtors associate of hamilton-burlington
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.