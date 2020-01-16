Resolution conference scheduled for Bedford man charged in fatal hit-and-run

Send this page to someone via email

A resolution conference has been scheduled in the case of a man from Bedford, N.S., facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dartmouth last year.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision.

In an email to Global News, Joel Pink, Kennedy’s lawyer, says the case is heading to a resolution conference on April 17.

The date for the conference was scheduled in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday.

Kennedy was charged after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision in Dartmouth on Feb. 22, 2019 that left 57-year-old Gary Rogers dead.

A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth Friday morning. Dave Squires/Global News

Kennedy was been out on conditions since Feb. 25, which including not driving a motor vehicle, remaining in Nova Scotia and staying at a residence in Bedford.