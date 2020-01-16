Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Resolution conference scheduled for Bedford man charged in fatal hit-and-run

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:42 pm
Matthew Kennedy, 24, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident. .
Matthew Kennedy, 24, is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and leaving the scene of an accident. . Facebook/Matt Kennedy

A resolution conference has been scheduled in the case of a man from Bedford, N.S., facing charges in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in Dartmouth last year.

Matthew Gerald Kennedy is facing charges of criminal negligence causing death and failure to stop at the scene of a fatal collision.

READ MORE: Bedford man drops request to drive again while awaiting trial over alleged hit-and-run

In an email to Global News, Joel Pink, Kennedy’s lawyer, says the case is heading to a resolution conference on April 17.

The date for the conference was scheduled in Nova Scotia Supreme Court Thursday.

Kennedy was charged after he allegedly fled the scene of a collision in Dartmouth on Feb. 22, 2019 that left 57-year-old Gary Rogers dead.

Story continues below advertisement
A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth Friday morning.
A 57-year-old pedestrian was killed in a collision on Pleasant Street in Dartmouth Friday morning. Dave Squires/Global News

Kennedy was been out on conditions since Feb. 25, which including not driving a motor vehicle, remaining in Nova Scotia and staying at a residence in Bedford.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaHalifax crimeNova Scotia Supreme CourtBedfordN.S.Dartmouth CrimePleasant StreetJoel PinkMatthew Gerald KennedyMatthew KennedyMatt Kennedy
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.