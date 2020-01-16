Menu

Politics

Edmonton’s 311 service reducing hours, will no longer be available 24/7

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted January 16, 2020 12:49 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 12:55 pm
A photo taken at an Edmonton City Council meeting on Jan. 22, 2019.
A photo taken at an Edmonton City Council meeting on Jan. 22, 2019. Global News

In a few weeks, Edmontonians will no longer be able to access the 311 system 24 hours a day.

According to a post on the city’s website, the hours will transition to 12 hours a day on Feb. 2. The service will only be available between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m.

The city says the changes are being put in place by council to “deal with reduced revenues and to keep tax increases down for citizens.”

The change to the hours are expected to bring a longer wait time, the city said.

311 is a non-emergency line that allows Edmontonians to report issues as well as receive information about city services like transit information, program registration and registering a bylaw complaint.

The city said that support for essential public safety and urgent bylaw calls will still be supported after hours. That includes things like downed trees, manhole covers that have been moved, sinkholes, a dog attack and parking concerns.

Residents can also report issues through the city’s 311 app.

Global News has reached out to the city for comment. This story will be updated if we receive a response.

