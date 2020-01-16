Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with possessing child pornography: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 12:03 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 12:13 pm
A Peterborough man is facing a charges related to possessing child pornography.
A Peterborough man is facing a charges related to possessing child pornography.

A police investigation has led to child pornography charge for a Peterborough man.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of an investigation, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant at a downtown residence where electronic devices were seized.

READ MORE: 6 charged in child pornography investigation in Northumberland County: OPP

As a result of the investigation, a man was arrested.

Daniel Seixeria, 20, of Brock St., was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.

Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
Peterborough police ICE unit tackles online exploitation
