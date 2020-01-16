Peterborough man charged with possessing child pornography: police

Send this page to someone via email

A police investigation has led to child pornography charge for a Peterborough man.

Peterborough Police Service say as part of an investigation, officers on Thursday executed a search warrant at a downtown residence where electronic devices were seized.

As a result of the investigation, a man was arrested.

Daniel Seixeria, 20, of Brock St., was charged with possession of child pornography.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough later Thursday, police said.

